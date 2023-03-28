SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 28. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

As the snow melts and the water levels start to rise, will we see flooding?

Where it could flood this spring

Two men accused of cheating in a walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded guilty on Monday.

Pair in fishing scandal plead guilty to cheating in walleye tournament

People in Nashville and across the country are struggling to cope with another deadly school shooting, — this one at a private Christian school in Nashville Monday morning.

6 killed at Nashville school, deceased shooter identified

The pattern will turn more interesting Thursday night and showers and thunderstorms develop in parts of southeastern KELOLAND. We’ll see some snow on the backside of that system on Friday with a coating of snow not out of the question.

Weather Update: First 50s of 2023 coming for Sioux Falls this week

