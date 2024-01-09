SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Spencer was battling cancer for the 3rd time and was on hospice care.

The first major winter storm for Sioux Falls dumped more than seven inches of snow on the city.

People decided to have some fun in the snow during their day off.

Minnehaha County Emergency Management is taking action after Monday’s snowfall.

Thousands of SDSU fans watched SDSU win the National Championship Sunday, then began to make their way back to South Dakota. However, the winter weather back home caused the buses to spend one more night in Mulvane, Kansas.

The 23rd annual Mobridge ice fishing tournament will officially go forward after a meeting of the overseeing committee.

The storm system from yesterday continues to move east this morning. Expect some partial clearing as winds stay relative light north and west of Sioux Falls this afternoon.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.