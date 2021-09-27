Special session set on Ravnsborg impeachment; Burglary of Marion business; Hamlin County vehicle fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

State lawmakers are another step closer to calling a special session to consider a possible impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Marsy’s Law, which guarantees victims’ rights in the South Dakota constituion is falling short. KELOLAND Investigates exposed issues with the Statewide Automated Victim Information & Notification or SAVIN. A rape victim says her rights have also been violated by a judge who isn’t following the letter of Marsy’s Law. She has come forward to share her story tonight on KELOLAND News.

Authorities in Turner County are asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

No one was hurt during a car fire in Hamlin County. Crews were called to fire on Highway 81, four miles north of Lake Poinsett, Sunday night.

As we near the end of “Hunger Action Month”, Feeding South Dakota continues to bring awareness to food insecurity in the state. This past week, volunteers spent time packing produce for the organization.

