Special session begins; police investigating downtown shooting; Rapid City inmate on escape status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Sioux Falls police are also investigating a Sunday morning shooting involving multiple victims.

Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate place on escaped status.

Later this morning, South Dakota legislators will meet in Pierre for a special session to discuss drawing new boundaries for the state’s 35 districts.

Tonight, the Vermillion School District could adopt a new restroom policy that would allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender they identify with.