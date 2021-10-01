South Dakota National Guard lawsuit; Watertown day care provider pleads not guilty; New Highway Patrol dog brings surprise



Governor Kristi Noem has made plenty of headlines this week – not only in South Dakota but across the country. The most recent developments involve her relationship with a former Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The two spent time together while campaigning for the former president.

The South Dakota National Guard’s deployment to the Texas border is now at the center of a federal lawsuit. Governor Kristi Noem deployed 48-troops to protect the border in July. The deployment made national headlines because it was funded by a private donation from a Tennessee billionaire.

A Watertown day care provider says she’s not guilty of killing a child in her care. Amanda Walder is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of 17-month old Liam Koistinen. She entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in court.

If you like big monster trucks, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour is the event for you this weekend. It includes the excitement of six huge monster trucks and a Freestyle Motocross Team.

A Sioux Falls family showed they had a few good answers on yesterday’s episode of Family Feud on KELOextra. The Zomers held a watch party at the Military Heritage Alliance as the they defeated the other competing family and also won the ‘fast money round’ pocketing $20,000.

Eight puppies that came as a surprise to the Highway Patrol are happy and healthy. The agency had no idea one of its new K9s purchased from a vendor was pregnant. The dog, Kobra, wasn’t showing any physical signs and no babies could be seen on a x-ray.

