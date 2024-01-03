SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 3. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Emergency crews are responding to a fire burning north of Harrisburg as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The South Department of Public Safety has announced its plans for sobriety checkpoints in January.

Via, a global leader in Transit Tech, has taken over technology and operations for the city.

The Sioux Empire United Way (SEUW) President and CEO resigned Tuesday, according to a statement issued January 2 by the SEUW.

A foggy start to the day gave way to a rather grey day across KELOLAND…with some locations still dealing with some fog at times.

Love it, hate it or yawn at it, Minnesota is set to get a new state flag this spring that echoes its motto of being the North Star State.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.