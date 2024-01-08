SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 8. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

After spending much of Monday morning focusing on clearing emergency routes, the city of Sioux Falls announced a snow alert at 2 p.m. CT.

Nearly all roads in southeast South Dakota are said to be slippery and snow-covered; low visibility is also reported in many areas. Conditions in the central part of the state include scattered ice and slippery roads.

Our first winter storm of the season for southeastern KELOLAND has been making its impact known across that part of the region…with some areas more than tripling their season snow total in less than one day.

A major winter storm bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England on Sunday, sending residents scurrying for their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways.

