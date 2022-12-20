SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One woman is pleading guilty to the death of a Pierre man earlier this year.

Minnehaha County authorities have identified the man killed in a snowmobile crash over the weekend near Hartford.

An investigation is underway into a business fire in Baltic.

Multiple agencies battled cold temperatures while fighting a fire in Emery over the weekend.

Several Sioux Falls businesses have failed an alcohol compliance check by the police.

Dangerously cold wind chills are in the forecast for much of KELOLAND just as people get ready to travel for the holidays. Those going by car will want to take extra precautions.

Great Bear Ski Valley will open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing at 9 a.m. on December 26th.

The Lake County Sheriff, who has held the role for 10 years and been with the office for much longer, is retiring at the beginning of the year.

Today will be the quiet day ahead of snow for tomorrow. Expect bitter wind chills and ground blizzard Thursday and Friday.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.