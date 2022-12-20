SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One woman is pleading guilty to the death of a Pierre man earlier this year.

Woman changes plea in Pierre homicide case

Minnehaha County authorities have identified the man killed in a snowmobile crash over the weekend near Hartford.

Baltic man identified in fatal snowmobile crash

An investigation is underway into a business fire in Baltic.

Fire crews work to put out flames at building in Baltic

Multiple agencies battled cold temperatures while fighting a fire in Emery over the weekend.

Crews battle cold during Emery business fire

Several Sioux Falls businesses have failed an alcohol compliance check by the police.

6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

Dangerously cold wind chills are in the forecast for much of KELOLAND just as people get ready to travel for the holidays. Those going by car will want to take extra precautions.

Holiday travelers brace for dangerously cold weather in KELOLAND

Great Bear Ski Valley will open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing at 9 a.m. on December 26th.

Great Bear announces opening date

The Lake County Sheriff, who has held the role for 10 years and been with the office for much longer, is retiring at the beginning of the year.

Lake County Sheriff retiring from law enforcement after 30 years

Today will be the quiet day ahead of snow for tomorrow.  Expect bitter wind chills and ground blizzard Thursday and Friday. 

Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow, Bitter Cold Thursday

