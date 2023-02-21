SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

he brunt of the storm will develop in western SD tonight and expand eastward tomorrow. We expect areas of moderate to heavy snow along with blowing and drifting likely into Thursday.

In the last few years, the Rapid City Police Department has seen an uptick in violent crimes — specifically in one neighborhood on the north side of the city.

Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help to find a burglary suspect.

One woman is dead and another hurt following a crash northeast of Harrisburg.

Several inches to a foot or more of snow is expected to fall in areas of KELOLAND this week. That in turn will have many of us getting in an outdoors workout — one that could take a big toll on your body.

Next week, demolition is scheduled to begin on a multi-million dollar home in Sioux Falls.

House Bill 1075 would drop the sales tax on groceries to zero percent. It’s not the only tax-related bill the committee is set to hear about today.

