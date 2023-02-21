SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, February 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

he brunt of the storm will develop in western SD tonight and expand eastward tomorrow. We expect areas of moderate to heavy snow along with blowing and drifting likely into Thursday.

Snow starts today; Blizzard warnings tomorrow

In the last few years, the Rapid City Police Department has seen an uptick in violent crimes — specifically in one neighborhood on the north side of the city.

Rising crime in Rapid City

Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help to find a burglary suspect.

Police search for suspect in Rapid City elementary school break-in

One woman is dead and another hurt following a crash northeast of Harrisburg.

1 person killed in Lincoln County crash

Several inches to a foot or more of snow is expected to fall in areas of KELOLAND this week. That in turn will have many of us getting in an outdoors workout — one that could take a big toll on your body.

Heart health and shoveling snow

Next week, demolition is scheduled to begin on a multi-million dollar home in Sioux Falls.

Lawsuit filed to stop city from demolishing unfinished mansion

House Bill 1075 would drop the sales tax on groceries to zero percent. It’s not the only tax-related bill the committee is set to hear about today.

Twitter poll looks at support for SD tax proposals

