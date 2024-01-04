SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 4. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Multiple people were shot inside a small-town Iowa high school early Thursday as students prepared to start their first day of classes after their annual winter break, authorities said.

Temperatures are near normal today. We have high temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. We have had thick cloud cover all day with light winds. That will continue into tonight.

South Dakota’s program that encourages new lawyers to choose rural areas has exceeded expectations of the man who led the push for it a decade ago when he was chief justice of the state court system.

