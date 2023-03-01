SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Snow has once again returned to the northeastern parts of South Dakota.

People in Fargo, North Dakota are digging out after nearly a foot of snow fell between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The morning started mildly for much of KELOLAND, but temperatures have been falling all day. Winds will keep decreasing as we head into the overnight hours.

Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

The murder trial of a Fort Dodge mother accused of drowning her newborn baby in the bathtub has been scheduled for September.

The Republican supermajority in the Iowa Legislature is moving forward on another anti-LGBTQ measure, this one a ban on all gender-affirming care for minors in the state.

