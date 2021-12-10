Snow returns to KELOLAND; driving safety; Red Kettle Match Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A round of snow is making its way through parts of KELOLAND This Morning.

When it comes to driving in this snow, a highway patrol trooper says to slow down and allow yourself double the time to get to your destination. But, if you are going a significant distance, it’s important to have some safety gear with you in case there would be an accident or you would get stranded in the snow.

A KELOLAND business says a bill aimed at tackling supply chain issues would be beneficial.

Red Kettles for the Salvation Army are out for the holiday season. And bell ringers are helping raise money. While all donations have an impact, this weekend, your money can go even further.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.