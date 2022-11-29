SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Snow continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care. 

Snowy today southeast KELOLAND; More wind ahead

A weekend drug bust in Roberts County is being called the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history.

Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says

Gifts you bought online will soon be arriving at your door step, and so too will porch pirates.

How to protect yourself from porch pirates

Guests of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House lost a close friend this weekend with the death of Bishop Paul Swain.

Swain’s legacy within the diocese

The remains of a World War Two airman from Eureka, South Dakota will soon be returning home.

Remains of WWII airman to be buried in South Dakota

Video shows dead and dying snow geese along the Missouri River near Yankton.

Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton

The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees are excepting gifts now until December 24th

Angel Tree accepting gifts for those in need

The FDA approved a new drug to treat type one diabetes.

First new treatment for diabetes since insulin approved by FDA

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.