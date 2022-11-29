SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Snow continues to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning. Roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care.

A weekend drug bust in Roberts County is being called the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history.

Gifts you bought online will soon be arriving at your door step, and so too will porch pirates.

Guests of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House lost a close friend this weekend with the death of Bishop Paul Swain.

The remains of a World War Two airman from Eureka, South Dakota will soon be returning home.

Video shows dead and dying snow geese along the Missouri River near Yankton.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees are excepting gifts now until December 24th

The FDA approved a new drug to treat type one diabetes.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.