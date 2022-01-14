Snow hits eastern KELOLAND; COVID-19 positivity rate up; missing Rapid City teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate in the Monument Health System in Western South Dakota is the highest ever. This has health officials concerned.

Sanford Health in Sioux Falls is seeing too many patients in the ER with non-emergency symptoms.

A local Sioux Falls clinic is facing staff shortages. That in turn is causing stress to workers on top of seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases due to the contagious Omicron variant.

Friday forecast includes heavy snow, windy conditions

Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who walked into a woman’s house and assaulted her. It happened at a home near 10th and Grange around 5:30 Wednesday night.

