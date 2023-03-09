SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories in KELOLAND on the Go First@4.

The snow and freezing drizzle are making for slippery driving conditions across KELOLAND. On South Dakota 511 road conditions map, almost every road is shaded in pink, which indicates snow-covered roads and icy conditions. Troopers say the roads are slicker than they appear and they are reminding people to slow down and buckle up.

The snow continues throughout the afternoon and into tonight. Some notable numbers include 5.5 inches in Pierre, 2.7 inches in Rapid City and 1.2 inches at the Sioux Falls airport.

As the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session draws to a close, Governor Kristi Noem announced about a dozen more bills she has signed along with a few she has vetoed.

Just one day after the Iowa Senate passed a bill that blocked gender affirming treatment for minors, the Iowa House followed suit.

The bill bans doctors from performing surgery or prescribing medication for minors to alter their gender. Minors currently receiving hormone treatments will have 180-days to stop using the drugs. The bill now heads to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke about his executive order designed to protect gender-affirming health care in the state. Walz says the move is urgent in the face of increasing political attacks on the LGBTQ community nationwide.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.