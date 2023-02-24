SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 24. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend.

The snow plowing and shoveling will continue throughout the weekend across much of KELOLAND after this week’s snowstorm.

In Rapid City, officials say they ticketed and towed about six vehicles overnight as part of snow removal efforts in the downtown area.

Something else to put on your to do list as you clean up from the winter storm — make sure to clear the snow away from your gas meter and outside vents.

Ice continues to be a problem in central Iowa, especially on residential roads.