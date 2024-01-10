SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

As we expect more snow chances in the coming days ahead, street crews are continuing their clean-up process.

Usually, this time of year we are telling you about snowstorms, but today it’s all about rain and wind that punished the east coast overnight, flooded dozens of communities and threatens more flooding today.

Hunter Biden has stirred a political frenzy by showing up in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress.

The snow map continues to expand across the central United States. More snow is on the way as well.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.