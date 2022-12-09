SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 9. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

It’s been a long night for snow plows across eastern and southern KELOLAND as they clear the roads from last night’s winter storm.

Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

Long before this latest blast of winter hit, people were out pre-treating their sidewalks and parking lots.

Pre-treating ahead of a winter storm is a new trend

Several highway patrol troopers investigated the sight of a deadly pickup and train crash near Harrisburg.

2 people killed in train vs pickup crash

Xcel Energy customers in South Dakota will see higher energy bills next year.

Xcel Energy rates: June request turns into bill increase for South Dakotans

This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride.

Dakota 38 + 2 to host final ride beginning Saturday

Kids and cops made their way to Walmart last night for the “shop with a cop event.”

‘Shop with a Cop’ makes holidays bright for local kids