SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Snow is once again falling in Southeastern KELOLAND, piling up on side streets in Sioux Falls. A snow alert has been issued for the city.

A Sioux Falls man faces a second-degree rape charge in Minnehaha County.

Bond is set at $65,000 cash for a Watertown man facing more than 26 sex crime charges.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city. Meanwhile, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the 2600 block of South Duluth Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire.

Cheer and dance competitors of all ages are prepared for the Dakota Spirit Valentine’s classic.

The Minnehaha County Treasurer’s office has issued 900 of the new plates since the beginning of the year.

Roads are snow packed and slippery, and no travel is advised southwest of Sioux Falls toward Yankton as of 7am.

