It's Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

Police in Sturgis are looking for a woman who escaped while being taken to the Meade County Jail.

A proposed repeal of the state sales tax on groceries has been introduced in the South Dakota legislature

Right now the law says anyone younger than 18 years old must be in class, but some lawmakers want to lower the age to 16 to protect teachers, administrators and other students.

On Tueaday, the Pad Party dropped off more than 10,000 individually wrapped items from its product drive.

