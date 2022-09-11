SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.

Not everyone in KELOLAND has banished their campers and RVs to the garage for the winter now that we’re nearly a week removed from Labor Day.

Many campgrounds in the Black Hills remain open during the off-season to accommodate campers who prefer avoiding the summer vacation crowds and the hot weather.

Navigating a college campus at the start of a new semester can be a challenge for every student, but for those making the trek between classes in a wheelchair, there are even more potential complications to work through.

Do you need something to do today? Check out some of the things going on around the area!