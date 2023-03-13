SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 13. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Icy roads are slowing down drivers in eastern South Dakota Monday.

he Day County Sheriff’s Office responded to a weekend fire south of Webster where a tractor caught on fire.

The Biden administration said Monday it is approving the major Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate choices that is drawing condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s pledges.

The sudden collapse of two banks is sending shock waves across the financial community. Silicon Valley Bank which finances many tech companies went down on Friday and on Sunday, Signature Bank in New York followed.

Wednesday looks almost spring-like! But, winter comes right back on Thursday.

