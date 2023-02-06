SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6.

Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning.

According to South Dakota 511, the roads around Spearfish, Sturgis, and Deadwood are slippery.

Even with cloud cover in place across a good portion of the region, we were able to get in on another round of above freezing highs on both sides of the river, allowing the gradual melt to continue. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to mid 20s.

The Navy is recovering pieces of the Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina. China has accused the U.S. of indiscriminate use of force in shooting it down.

Authorities in Brookings County are investigating a fire that destroyed a chicken coop. When they arrived, the chicken coop was engulfed in flames — authorities say the owner moved the coop away from a nearby barn.

A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief. There are three possible tax reduction proposals being discussed.

