SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Police in Sioux Falls responded to an incident near Pioneer Spray Park Tuesday afternoon.

A woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Watertown businesses will spend nearly eight years behind bars.

Monday, Tyson Foods employees in Dakota Dunes left their offices for the last time.

While we’ve had some cloud cover at times today, it hasn’t done much to make it any more comfortable outside. Rather, it has been pretty humid at times…especially East River. That extra moisture in the air may help fuel some late storms for some.

Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry.

Before the 2023-24 school year begins, students and school board members are worrying about what kind of literature will be banned for students

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen will be deploying National Guard soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border for about a month.

