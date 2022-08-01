SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.

UPDATE: Two-weekend shootings, pursuit not connected police say

First responders rescued a rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway near Custer Saturday.

Crews rescue rock climber near Custer

For the first time in around 30 years, pro rodeo is returning to Watertown.

Watertown saddling up for pro rodeo event

A community art project will be unveiled Tuesday at Lyon Park in central Sioux Falls.

Neighborhood artists work to enhance Lyon Park

A local fan favorite performed during Saturday night’s Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. People packed the Levitt lawn to hear Brulé, a Native American group based in Sioux Falls.

Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls

