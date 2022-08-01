SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.

First responders rescued a rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway near Custer Saturday.

For the first time in around 30 years, pro rodeo is returning to Watertown.

A community art project will be unveiled Tuesday at Lyon Park in central Sioux Falls.

A local fan favorite performed during Saturday night’s Levitt at the Falls concert in downtown Sioux Falls. People packed the Levitt lawn to hear Brulé, a Native American group based in Sioux Falls.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.