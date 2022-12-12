SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city.

A Sioux Falls man is facing a list of charges after being arrested in a snowy field west of Harrisburg over the weekend.

A Harrisburg girl and woman have been identified in a deadly crash south of town last week.

The 2023 legislative session will be underway in Pierre in just under one month. There will be 35 new faces in Pierre this year.

Christmas Trees and artisan gifts are lining the halls of the Brookings Arts council this holiday season.

The countdown to Christmas continues, and that means you’re going to have fewer days to get your holiday shopping done.

All eyes will be on a major December storm system taking aim at KELOLAND. Numerous warnings and advisories have been posted. Here are some of the highlights.

