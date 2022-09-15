SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of attempted robbery and attempted murder.

Rapid City Police are investigating an unattended death in Pennington County’s Care Campus.

Drivers on the east side of Sioux Falls will soon encounter another roundabout in the city. Construction is expected to be completed later this year on a roundabout at 33rd and Town Place Circle, east of the Veterans Parkway.

One northwest Iowa college has reported record enrollment this year. This fall, Dordt University welcomed 1,858 students to campus, the most they have ever had.

South Dakota Beef is on the menu at this week’s Sanford International. Local producers are helping the South Dakota Beef Industry Council grill and serve prime rib sandwiches, and they expect to hand out 1,000 sandwiches by tournament’s end.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.