SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A woman dead, a man hospitalized and 2 kids safe after shooting

An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of attempted robbery and attempted murder.

Sioux Falls 18-year-old faces attempted murder charges

Rapid City Police are investigating an unattended death in Pennington County’s Care Campus.

31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus

Drivers on the east side of Sioux Falls will soon encounter another roundabout in the city. Construction is expected to be completed later this year on a roundabout at 33rd and Town Place Circle, east of the Veterans Parkway.

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

One northwest Iowa college has reported record enrollment this year. This fall, Dordt University welcomed 1,858 students to campus, the most they have ever had.

Dordt University welcomes record number of students

South Dakota Beef is on the menu at this week’s Sanford International. Local producers are helping the South Dakota Beef Industry Council grill and serve prime rib sandwiches, and they expect to hand out 1,000 sandwiches by tournament’s end.

Serving up beef at the Sanford International

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.