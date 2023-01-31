SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 31. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other at the same intersection.

A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars – accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs.

A father and son in Sully County are heading to federal prison for charges connected to defrauding federal crop insurance programs.

The South Dakota state senate is set to have another meeting today at 5 pm to determine the outcome of suspended Senator Julie Frye-Mueller.

The select committee can recommend to the Senate that Frye-Mueller should be expelled, disciplined or exonerated.

The city of Memphis has now disciplined or fired ten police and emergency workers at the scene where Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten earlier this month.

Temperatures tonight will not be as cold. Lows will hold in the teens west, with single digits above and below zero east.

