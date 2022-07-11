Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the incident in North Central part of the city.

Meanwhile, Police are investigating a shots-fired call on the west side of Sioux Falls that left an SUV with three bullet holes in the windshield, but no one’s hurt. It happened at 4:30 Sunday morning near a mobile home park south of 12th Street.

Sunday morning, Sioux Falls Police posted on their Facebook page that they were trying to find 15-year-old Niely Richards and 12-year-old Jamarcus Richards. The department says in the post that the siblings are runaways who left home close to 5th Street and Marion Road.

The department also posted about Timothy James Martin, or TJ, Sunday afternoon. Police say he is endangered and a runaway. He is described as thin, standing five-feet-eight inches tall. He was last seen near North Cliff Avenue, north of Interstate 90. The department says in their post that he “has several health conditions.”

Farmers in Southeastern KELOLAND are feeling the impact of months of severe weather. Adam Eichacker farms with his family near Salem. They had damage to grain bins and sheds in May. His crops were more impacted by last week’s storm.

Shipping costs played a major role in the high prices at the fireworks stands this year. While some consumers may have been a little surprised by the higher prices, stand owner TJ Cameron says they did their best to explain the current situation.

A report from South Dakota News Watch finds inflation is hitting low income residents in South Dakota the hardest. Compared to last year, the national average price of gas has increased by 52%, food went up by 26%, and rent increased by 8%. In South Dakota, food costs have gone up by 12%, lead some to seek help in providing food.

There’s a new Top Gun in town, and her name is Zoe Dissing. The 15-year-old Hartford girl recently won the national title in bb gun shooting in Arkansas.

