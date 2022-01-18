Sioux Falls honors MLK; Betty White remembered; Thin ice training in Pierre; Arrest in Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s all you need to know to start the day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with KELOLAND On The Go.

As the nation paused yesterday to remember the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, Sioux Falls honored the slain civil rights leader too.

Animal lovers have been paying tribute by offering donations in the name of the late actress and animal activist Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday Monday.

Because of warmer temperatures, firefighters in Pierre spent Monday night making sure they are ready for vehicles going through ice.

Madison Police said today they have arrested a subject who had been going through vehicles.

Law enforcement in Turner County are asking for the public’s help.

High temperatures will once again be above average as we reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s this afternoon.

