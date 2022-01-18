Sioux Falls honors MLK; Betty White remembered; Thin ice training in Pierre; Arrest in Madison

On the Go
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s all you need to know to start the day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with KELOLAND On The Go.

As the nation paused yesterday to remember the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, Sioux Falls honored the slain civil rights leader too.

Sioux Falls pays tribute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

Animal lovers have been paying tribute by offering donations in the name of the late actress and animal activist Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday Monday.

Local dog rescue volunteers host ‘Betty White Transport’

Because of warmer temperatures, firefighters in Pierre spent Monday night making sure they are ready for vehicles going through ice.

Pierre firefighters train for ice rescue

Madison Police said today they have arrested a subject who had been going through vehicles.

Madison police recover items from vehicles in recent arrest

Law enforcement in Turner County are asking for the public’s help.

Turner County seeks person of interest in ongoing theft case

High temperatures will once again be above average as we reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s this afternoon.

Warm and Windy Today; Cold Returns Tomorrow – Storm Center Update Tuesday AM January 18

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 