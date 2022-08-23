SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.

Meanwhile, Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in the city’s second homicide of the year. Early Saturday morning, 36-year-old Tunis Lomax was gunned down outside an apartment complex near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue.

In Rapid City, police are looking for three people in connection to a double homicide on Saturday. The shooting happened on Surfwood Drive on the north side of the city.

The issue of stolen cattle is becoming more and more pressing in northern KELOLAND.

A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

Did you happen to notice a line of lights in the sky this weekend? Turns out it was the Space-X Starlink satellites that were just launched. Elon Musk says the satellites will be used to improve cell phone and internet connection in remote areas.

Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer.

Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory.

