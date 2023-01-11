SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 11, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday.

A fight outside a Sioux Falls bar is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police release information on 2022 homicide

A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests.

3 men arrested following traffic stop

Officials have released the name of the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Canton on New Year’s Eve.

40-year-old identified in fatal New Year’s Eve crash

The FAA has lifted the ground stop that is responsible for major delays at U.S. airports nationwide Tuesday. The agency says flights are resuming gradually. It follows an overnight outage of a computer system that provides safety information to flight crews. Michael George reports from LaGuardia airport in New York.

FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage

While temperatures will dip a few degrees Thursday and Friday, a warming trend should return for the weekend. We don’t see any arctic air for at least a few more days.

More fog this morning; Active weather possible next week

