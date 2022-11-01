SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday morning.

Sioux Falls stabbing victim names attacker before dying

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans.

Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van

Multiple agencies are continuing to battle the Palmer Gulch Fire in the Black Hills.

Crews are working diligently to battle the Palmer Gulch Fire

And around 11 p.m. Monday crews in New Underwood responded to a call of a fire. After arriving they found a house up in flames and filled with smoke.

No injuries reported in New Underwood structure fire

Ice sports in Watertown are getting a big improvement thanks to a new ice arena that is being built.

$36M ice rink brings big upgrades to ice sports in Watertown

Father and daughter Doyle and Megan Johnson have been officiating games together for three years now.

Father-daughter football ref duo in 3rd year together

The dry and warm weather is contributing to Red Flag Warnings across the region. We expect more extreme fire danger conditions tomorrow as well.

Warm start to November; Much cooler weather ahead

