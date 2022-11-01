SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday morning.

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans.

Multiple agencies are continuing to battle the Palmer Gulch Fire in the Black Hills.

And around 11 p.m. Monday crews in New Underwood responded to a call of a fire. After arriving they found a house up in flames and filled with smoke.

Ice sports in Watertown are getting a big improvement thanks to a new ice arena that is being built.

Father and daughter Doyle and Megan Johnson have been officiating games together for three years now.

The dry and warm weather is contributing to Red Flag Warnings across the region. We expect more extreme fire danger conditions tomorrow as well.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.