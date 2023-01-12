SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 12, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday.

The population grew by more than 6,000 people last year, bringing the estimated population to nearly 209,000 people. In response to that growth, construction is also up.

The state Department of Corrections is asking the Legislature for two new facilities. One requests $60 million for a new women’s prison at Rapid City. The other seeks more than $340 million for design, site preparation and construction of a new men’s prison.

From the unveiling of the B-21 bomber to his bill repealing 11 federal laws that discriminated against Native Americans, 2022 was a successful year for South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds.

Futurecast shows temperatures holding in the upper teens and lower 20s in the east today. Temperatures will be similar in the east tomorrow, but Rapid City will really warm up into the mid 50s!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.