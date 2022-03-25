SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Another suspect in the “Silver Coin Schemers” case has been extradited from Norway to the United States.

A new study from the Better Business Bureau finds that the number of scams involving crypto-currency has tripled over the past three years.

The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching for the Sioux Falls city election. The deadline to register is this Monday, March 28.

Coming up this afternoon, the Night of Hope & Caring Golf Tournament will get underway at Great Shots in Sioux Falls.

Among all the USD fans headed to Wichita, Kansas this weekend to watch the Coyote women in the Sweet 16, is the Yote Mom Squad.

And due to the NCAA tournament we have some programming changes. KELOLAND News at 6 will air at 5:30 p.m. CT on KELO-TV today. It will air again on KELOXTRA at 6 p.m.

