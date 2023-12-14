SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 14. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A fire closed down a business on the western side of the state.

Law enforcement in Pennington County are working to address a rise in retail theft.

This afternoon has been warm in eastern KELOLAND. As of 2 PM, there have been 3 records tied or broken, with a few more in jeopardy. We also have a few clouds moving in for the evening and tonight.

The person hit and killed by a bus Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls has been identified.

Authorities in Deadwood are investigating a deadly car vs pedestrian crash that happened Wednesday night.

Wednesday was a heartbreaking day in western North Dakota after neighbors, police and firefighters showed up to remember Mercer County deputy Paul Martin, who was killed when responding to a pursuit last week.

