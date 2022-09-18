SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An attempted break-in at an apartment led to a shots-fired incident this weekend in southwest Sioux Falls.

Members of the South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second flea market in Sioux Falls Saturday.

Plenty of purple bathed downtown Sioux Falls Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Scattered showers will linger through Sunday morning and early afternoon, especially in central and eastern KELOLAND. Beyond that, much of the day is seasonably mild and decent.

