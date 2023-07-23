SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 23. Take a look at our top stories as you start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

Police are investigating a shots-fired call in downtown Sioux Falls.

Local law enforcement left Sioux Falls Friday to attend the funeral for 23-year-old officer Jake Wallin, who was shot and killed by a gunman in the streets of Fargo, North Dakota, one week ago.

Sioux Falls police cars are starting to sport a new look.

One Yankton organization has worked for over a decade to advocate, raise awareness and provide assistance for domestic violence survivors.

