SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Sunday, October 30.

A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

Multiple officers were going in and out of the building as part of their investigation. They also put up crime scene tape.

Minnehaha County authorities are investing a deadly rollover south of Humboldt.

A wildfire burning in the Black Hills has grown overnight.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday to celebrate the Hindu holiday known as Diwali.

Our final weekend of October will pick up where it left off on Saturday: Plenty of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.

