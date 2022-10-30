SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

Shots-fired during Halloween gathering

Multiple officers were going in and out of the building as part of their investigation. They also put up crime scene tape.

Police investigate possible stabbing Sunday

Minnehaha County authorities are investing a deadly rollover south of Humboldt.

1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash in Minnehaha County

A wildfire burning in the Black Hills has grown overnight.

Officials investigate wildland fire in Pennington County

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday to celebrate the Hindu holiday known as Diwali.

Festival of Lights brings hundreds to downtown Sioux Falls

Our final weekend of October will pick up where it left off on Saturday: Plenty of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.

Mild End to October; November Starts Off Dry – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, October 30

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 30th

