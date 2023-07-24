SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots fired call in downtown from over the weekend.

Police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a street sign at Sycamore Avenue and East 53rd Street early Saturday morning and died at the scene.

Multiple crews were called in to help battle a fire near Gayville over the weekend.

The Miner County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning after a mountain lion was reported in Howard.

People who work in lawn care and landscaping say chiggers are out in force this summer in KELOLAND.

Big changes will be coming to Falls Park.

We are starting the work week with warm temperatures, with the hottest weather set to arrive by the middle of the week.

