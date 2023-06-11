SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, June 11. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Sioux Falls police have arrested three men in connection with a shots-fired call involving someone firing a handgun from a car.

Thousands of people from Sioux Falls and surrounding communities gathered to celebrate the 2023 Pride Parade and Festival.

In 2021, over 48,000 people died by suicide in the United States, according to the CDC. That’s one death every eleven minutes. That’s why over 450 walked this morning at the 12th annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide walk in downtown Sioux Falls.

The new tennis complex at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls held a fundraising block party Sunday. The 12-court Great Life Cares Foundation Tennis Complex is touted as the finest outdoor facility of its type in South Dakota.

