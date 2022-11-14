SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend.

One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend.

No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton. Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd & Linn Street around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

Last week, Sioux falls voters rejected the slaughterhouse ban, meaning that facilities such as the Wholestone pork plant can now be built within city limits. Agricultural producers are happy with this outcome.

The Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on a couple of ordinances at their meeting tomorrow night regarding the amount of video lottery licenses allowed in the city and at establishments.

This midterm election saw a new generation of voters making their way to the polls. Gen Z voters came out in record numbers to cast their ballot.

Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND.

