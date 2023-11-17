SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 17. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The Go.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect connected to a homicide in Rapid Valley has died.

A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars following an early morning argument that ended in a shooting.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the people involved in a crash in the Farmingdale Recreation area have been located and are safe.

A federal judge has ruled that North Dakota’s Legislature violated the Voting Rights Act in how lawmakers reapportioned legislative districts comprising two tribal nations.

