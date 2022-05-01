SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a weekend shooting.

Law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation seized dozens of bottles of vodka during a prom weekend saturation.

After a very nice round of beneficial rain across KELOLAND, we need some time to let the ground soak it all in. We’ll get that…to an extent…in the short-term.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.