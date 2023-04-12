SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 12. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The Rapid City police have taken a man in custody in connection with a shooting last month.

As of April 11, 2023, the Department of Health (DOH) tracking shows the syphilis rate has dropped slightly, though it is still far above the 5-year-median for this time of year.

The Department of Health has issued a warning to the public and medical professionals about the threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine.

The biggest leak of classified documents in a decade created a sprawling crisis in Washington this week as records detail alleged U.S. spying on allies, insights into American thinking on the war in Ukraine and at least two neutral countries mulling plans to support Russia.

Shower chances will gather across central and western SD Thursday PM and will likely get better on Friday or Friday night farther east. We are expecting rain chances to linger East River on Saturday with perhaps a few areas of wet snow mixed in before the system departs.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.