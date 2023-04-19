SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The 2015 Harrisburg School Shooter has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a hearing Tuesday at the Lincoln County Courthouse. The decision comes after a probation violation.

The document says the boy had taken his mother’s 9mm handgun because “no one would be home, and he was worried one of his mothers ‘friends’ would find it.”

April is distracted driving awareness month and a Sioux Falls man is making an emotional plea to drivers.

Lake Shetek, Lake Oakwood, Marsh Lake, and Lake Albert are just a few places seeing massive fish kill this spring.

This weekend brings the “Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup” in Sioux Falls at Falls Park, Cherry Rock Park, Pasley Park, Yankton Trail Park, Sertoma Park, Legacy Park and Elmwood Park.

Participants can simply show up, but organizers would appreciate registration at siouxfalls.org/green.

The El Riad Shrine Circus is marking its 80th anniversary with nine performances over four days at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The Yankton Fire Department responded to a pair of fires Tuesday, one of which damaged structures, and the other which was sparked by a chain saw.

Rain is falling across eastern KELOLAND this morning, with temperatures expected to remain in the 50s and 60s across the state before things begin to cool off into the evening, even bringing the prospect of snow back to the Black Hills.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on th