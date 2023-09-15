SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the latest news headlines as of midday in KELOLAND On The Go.

A South Dakota native has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Omaha.

22-year-old Sioux Falls woman killed in Omaha crash

A $10,000 reward is being offered in a hit and run that killed a woman on the Rosebud reservation last year.

$10k reward offered for information on fatal hit-and-run

Singer, rapper and songwriter Jason Bradley DeFord, or Jelly Roll, will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this fall.

Jelly Roll announces concert in Sioux Falls

CatCity workers in Rapid City saved a kitten from a storm drain in the city hall parking lot.

Kitten rescued by Rapid City employees

For the first time in American history, the United Auto Workers are striking against the so-called “Big Three” auto makers at the same time.

What’s at stake as workers go on strike at major auto makers

The weather pattern next week will be interesting to watch.

Pleasant weekend ahead; Rain and storms return next week

