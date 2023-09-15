SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the latest news headlines as of midday in KELOLAND On The Go.

A South Dakota native has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Omaha.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in a hit and run that killed a woman on the Rosebud reservation last year.

Singer, rapper and songwriter Jason Bradley DeFord, or Jelly Roll, will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this fall.

CatCity workers in Rapid City saved a kitten from a storm drain in the city hall parking lot.

For the first time in American history, the United Auto Workers are striking against the so-called “Big Three” auto makers at the same time.

The weather pattern next week will be interesting to watch.

