Police in Sioux Falls have released new information on an incident Monday evening.

Following the passage of Monday’s cold front, temperatures have taken a decent step backward across KELOLAND in what has been a cool start to the month of July overall. Including today, we’ll have more highs in Sioux Falls below 80 degrees (6) than we do at or above 85 (5). This won’t stop the chance for unsettled weather to push through the region.

Protesters gathered in the Iowa Capitol rotunda as the Legislature convened a special session Tuesday focused exclusively on abortion restrictions, where Republican lawmakers will work to pass a new ban on almost all abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

Former President Trump on Monday took a swipe at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) over her approach to the 2024 GOP presidential primary field amid reported frustrations from his team that Reynolds has been too cozy with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) campaign.

In a remote patch of a long-closed Native American boarding school, near a canal and some railroad tracks, Nebraska’s state archeologist and two teammates filled buckets with dirt and sifted through it as if they were searching for gold.

