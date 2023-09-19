SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 19. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The chances for Sioux Falls residents to be a victim of a major crime such as rape, robbery or theft have not increased in the past six months, city officials said in a Tuesday crime update.

A 41-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 after hitting a deer.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a charge of domestic assault.

Once gain, we’ve had mainly quiet and unseasonably warm conditions across KELOLAND as we quickly approach the official end of summer.

