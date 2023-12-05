SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 5. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

We are starting our Tuesday morning with a quiet morning across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures should still average above normal, even with a northwest breeze.

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Pierre in November.

A Sioux Falls man is headed to federal prison for carjacking.

A massive explosion at a duplex where police were investigating reports of shots fired shook a Washington, D.C, suburb Monday and destroyed the home.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.